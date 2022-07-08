Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday July 8, 2022
The late Marina Somers (née McKenna)
The death has occurred of Marina Somers (née McKenna) of Rathvilly, Carlow.
Marina died on July 8 2022, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Sadly missed by her children Rosemary, Letitia, Marina and Henry, sons in law Michael, Andy and Charlie, daughter in law Trisha, brother Alfie, sister Sylvia and grandchildren Michaela, Adam, Rachael, Kelly, Leanne, Emma, Ryan, and Kyle, great grandsons Mason, Brody, and Rocco, extended family, relatives and friends.
Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 2pm, concluding at 6pm.
House private thereafter please.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Rathvilly on Sunday for 2pm service after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining churchyard.
"At Rest"
