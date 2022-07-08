Search

08 Jul 2022

Local cost-of-living coalition to form in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

As the Cost of Living crisis rages on, a number of concerned Carlovians are organising a meeting to ensure more is done to help people.

The meeting will take place on Monday July 18 in New Oak Community Centre at 7pm.

One of the organisers, Cllr Adrienne Wallace said:

“The soaring energy costs and the general rise in the cost of everything has driven together a group of students, activists, unions and politicians to form the Cost of Living Coalition.

“Nationally it comprises of reps from SPARK, People Before Profit, Sinn Fein, Ireland Senior Citizens’ Parliament, UCD Students’ Union, Dublin Council of Trade Unions, Union of Students in Ireland, Housing and Homeless Coalition, Access for All Ireland, ESB Retired Staff Association, The Rural Ireland Organisation and others.

“Now in Carlow we are sending an open invite to these groups and the general public to get involved in rallying around our community to tackle this crisis.”

Cllr Wallace added:

“I fear we have not felt the true brunt of this crisis yet. Inflation is set to continue to rise and winter is only around the corner where fuel poverty will become more evident.

“It is time to initiate some local action to encourage people to demand more from the Government on these issues. As such we are proposing an initial meeting between interested parties.

“All are welcome”

