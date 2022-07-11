CARLOW WEATHER: Hazy sunshine today with temperatures expected to hit 26 degrees
Any mist or low cloud will clear this morning to leave a largely dry day with spells of hazy sunshine. It will become rather cloudy by evening.
Maximum temperatures ranging 23 to 26 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.
Cloud and patchy rain will spread from the west overnight along with some drizzle and mist. Another humid night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
Pollen Forecast
High on Monday and Tuesday.
