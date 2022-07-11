Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday July 11, 2022

The late Brian Dowling



The death has occurred of Brian Dowling of ''Orandeen'', Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



July 11, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Lisa and David and adored Grandpa of Sophie, Issy and Amelia.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, brother John, sisters Margery, Pam and Ronnie, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Cormac and Maurice.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking is kindly being made available next door at PJ Nolans.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Tinryland Church Live stream

The late Marie Healy (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Marie Healy (née Nolan) of John Street, Tullow, Carlow.



July 10, 2022, peacefully in the presence of her loving family and the nursing staff at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, and adored mother of Deirdre, Ken, Conor and Fergus.

Sadly missed by her grand-children Aisling, Grainne, James, Katie, David, Carol, Alanna and Gavin, great-grandchildren Phoebe, Ben, Ollie, Evan, Louis, Charlie and Jack.

Deeply regretted by her sister Frances Brett,, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Debbie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her sisters Mabel, Josephine and Muriel.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow (eircode R93 E372) on Tuesday from 3pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Reception prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Mass will be streamed on Tullow Parish webcam.