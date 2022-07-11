Search

11 Jul 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday July 11, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday July 11, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday July 11, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

The late Brian Dowling 
 

The death has occurred of Brian Dowling of ''Orandeen'', Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

July 11, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Lisa and David and adored Grandpa of Sophie, Issy and Amelia.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, brother John, sisters Margery, Pam and Ronnie, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Cormac and Maurice.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking is kindly being made available next door at PJ Nolans.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Tinryland Church Live stream

New initiative to help victims of domestic abuse launched in pharmacies in Carlow

The late Marie Healy (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Marie Healy (née Nolan) of John Street, Tullow, Carlow.

July 10, 2022, peacefully in the presence of her loving family and the nursing staff at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, and adored mother of Deirdre, Ken, Conor and Fergus.

Sadly missed by her grand-children Aisling, Grainne, James, Katie, David, Carol, Alanna and Gavin, great-grandchildren Phoebe, Ben, Ollie, Evan, Louis, Charlie and Jack.

Deeply regretted by her sister Frances Brett,, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Debbie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her sisters Mabel, Josephine and Muriel.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow (eircode R93 E372) on Tuesday from 3pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Reception prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Mass will be streamed on Tullow Parish webcam.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media