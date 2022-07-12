Funding of up to €6,000 announced to support Dungarvan Agricultural Show

Funding of up to €6,000 is being provided by Government to support agricultural shows nationally, including in Waterford, Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has said.

Dungarvan Show is set to receive a funding boost of between €5,000 and €6,000.

Senator John Cummins welcomed news from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, that up to €6,000 will be provided to 119 Agricultural shows taking place nationwide this summer.

Senator John Cummins said: “The Dungarvan Agricultural show returned to normal after much disruption caused by the covid pandemic in previous years, much to the delight of organisers and spectators alike.

“The show means so much to rural communities across Waterford with competitions, music, best of cattle, show jumping and dog shows which kept families and individuals entertained, as well as showcasing all that is good about the community of Waterford and the local produce that is made here.

“The Truck and Motor Show also took place in conjunction with the show.

“Funding of up to €6,000 is being provided to each show nationally to support them in meeting the costs of putting the shows together - on the back of huge voluntary endeavour.

“This funding will support show committees and the vital work that they do, as well as the excellent work of their volunteers. It was hugely encouraging to see such a massive crowd in Dungarvan last weekend and thankfully the sun shone throughout” Senator John Cummins concluded.

Minister Humphreys also welcomed the approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the Irish Shows Association, which will be used to support the roll out of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide.

Minister Humphreys said: ““I recently announced increased funding of €700,000 to support the Irish Shows Association, and I am delighted to today confirm the individual allocations for shows all across rural Ireland.”

“I am particularly pleased to announce funding of up to €6,000 to each show to assist each meet the costs of putting them. I believe it is of vital importance to our rural communities that we support the efforts of the show committees and the work of their volunteers. I hope that this funding will help put the shows on a firmer financial footing and provide vital support to the committees.”