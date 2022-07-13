Search

13 Jul 2022

Discussion on urban dereliction, vacancy and housing to take place in Carlow

Urban regeneration and the provision of housing is a critical issue nationally and in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Carlow Kilkenny Green Party are facilitating a discussion on urban dereliction, vacancy and housing in Carlow town and county.

The discussion will centre around the Dereliction and Building Regeneration Bill 2022, introduced by Stephen Matthews TD and currently making its way through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan will also speak at the meeting.

Chairperson of Carlow Kilkenny Greens and local area representative for the Muinebheag Municipal District, Liam O’Brien, is calling for people from across the county to attend the meeting to offer their perspective on town centres in the county.

“Uban derelection and vacancy in our town centres is something we have unfortunately gotten used to. We would all like to see vibrant town centres in our county. There is also a severe housing shortage. We need to find a way to address both these problems and addressing one will help address the other.”

“It is important that all stakeholders are given the opportunity to offer their perspective on the issue. The business community, local government and representatives of all political parties are invited to attend, and most importantly the general public. We look forward to a lively and informative discussion.”

The public meeting will take place in Carlow on Thursday July 21 at 7.30 in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow. All are welcome.

