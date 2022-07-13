Search

13 Jul 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday July 13, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

The late Michael Kelly

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly of Craanluskey, Milford, Carlow / Old Leighlin, Carlow.

Michael passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on July 11, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Brigid, adored father of Sharon, Michael and Shane, adored grandfather of Jamie, Adam, Shane Jnr, Ben and Chris and cherished brother of Bernie, Ann and the late Betty, Breda, Cora, Patsy and Laz.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Mary, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link

Leighlinbridge Parish Webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Fenlon (née Cormack)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Fenlon (née Cormack) of 113 Church St., Graiguecullen, Carlow / Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Elizabeth passed away peacefully, on July 12, 2022, in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Alan and adored grandmother of Alanagh, Ali and Tommy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Wednesday July 13 from 4pm, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.45pm to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

St. Clare's Church

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen.

