Temperatures set to soar in coming days as weather warning issued for Carlow

A weather warning has been issued for Carlow ahead of extremely hot week ahead
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Carlow and all of Ireland which is valid from today Wednesday July 13 until Wednesday July 20.
Ireland will experience a hot spell Sunday and into early next week.
Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations.
Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too. Updates to follow.
