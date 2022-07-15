Search

15 Jul 2022

Primary school children across Carlow bring home the Farm Safety message

Primary school children across Carlow bring home the Farm Safety message

The role of children on the farm during this Farm Safety Week (July 18-22) is crucial as 21 children have sadly died on Irish farms over the last decade

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

15 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

It’s a case of safety first in the Sunny South East as eight schools from Carlow took part in the Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme which gave kids practical advice to keep everyone on the farm safe.

The role of children on the farm during this Farm Safety Week (July 18-22) is crucial as 21 children have sadly died on Irish farms over the last decade.

The Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools Programme is helping improve farm safety across Leinster with 139 primary schools representing all counties in the province carrying the initiative. All of the children who took part are now Farm Safety Ambassadors.

Wexford had 24 Schools involved, Wicklow had 16, Kilkenny 14, Meath 13, Kildare had 12, Westmeath 11, while Offaly Longford and Laois had 10 each. Seven Dublin Schools took part while the Wee County of Louth had just four schools take part.

Unfortunately, farming has the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK and Ireland. This week brings Ireland and the UK together to encourage farmers and farm workers to view health and safety as an integral part of their business.

Farm Safety Week hopes to keep farm safety at the forefront of all farmers’ and their families’ thinking, with schoolchildren helping to lead the way.

Alan Jagoe, Agri Aware Chairman said:

“We are proud to support the annual Farm Safety Week campaign. A campaign across Ireland and the UK can really draw attention to, and reduce the injury risk that farmers and farm workers face every day.

“The Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme has had a real impact in just a short space of time in bringing the farm safety message home to the farm from the classroom.

“When many voices join together to drive a change, this is when it can happen. Farm Safety Week is important for this focus but the truth is that we should all try our best to farm safely every day of the year not just during Farm Safety Week.”

Throughout Farm Safety Week, the Farm Safety Foundation, supported by the Farm Safety Partnerships, The IFA, the Health & Safety Executive, Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and the Health & Safety Authority, Ireland, will encourage people in the industry to speak up for safety and make our farms safer places to work.

