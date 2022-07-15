Search

15 Jul 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday July 15, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

15 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

The late Michael O'Shea

The death has occurred of Michael O'Shea of Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Michael passed away on Thursday July 14 in the kind care of the staff of Park Lodge, Athy Road, Carlow.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie

The late Eddie Byrne

The death has occurred of Eddie Byrne of Castleabbey, Trim, Meath / Borris, Carlow.

Eddie passed away on July 13 2022. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Josie and father of Michael, Eamonn and Elaine.

Devoted grandfather of Conor, Sean, Liam, Ella, Ciaran and Tara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law Mark, daughters in law Barbara and Moe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Eddie Rest in Peace

Reposing at Heffernans Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, Co. Meath C15 HDT1 today from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday at 12 noon to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim. arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Saint Loman's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-parish-trim

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

The Byrne family wish to express their thanks to all who helped care for Eddie during his illness.

