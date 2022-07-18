Search

18 Jul 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Hot and dry today with temperatures soaring to 32 degrees

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

18 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Today will be hot, dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will generally range from 27 to 32, holding a little cooler though near some coastal fringes.

Southerly breezes will increase mostly moderate with local afternoon sea breezes developing also.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures staying above 16 to 18 degrees, or locally warmer. It will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Some mist and fog will develop in mostly light variable winds.

Pollen Forecast

High today and moderate on Tuesday.

