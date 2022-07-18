Irish golfer Leona Maguire locates golf bag after issuing urgent appeal to Dublin Airport

Irish golfer Leona Maguire has located her lost golf bag after posting an urgent message on Twitter. PIC: Sportsfile
Irish golfer Leona Maguire has located her lost golf bag after posting an urgent message on Twitter.
Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between checkin and takeoff. @FlySWISS & @swissportNews have no idea where it is. Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week— Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) July 18, 2022
The women's world number 19 golfer is preparing to compete in this week's major, the Amundi Evian Championship, but the Cavan native's golf bag went missing while she was on a flight from Dublin to Geneva yesterday.
Thankfully, it seems Leona has located her golf bag through the power of social media after tweeting an appeal to Dublin airport.
Just spoke to a legend called Claire? Found the bag— Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) July 18, 2022
The Amundi Evian Championship begins this Thursday, July 21.
