Opening of consultation phase on Sex Education for junior cycle welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed the opening of the consultation phase on the draft Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum (including Relationships and Sexuality Education) for Junior Cycle.

A subject development group with wide-ranging membership has developed a draft curriculum for SPHE, including RSE, for junior cycle and this has now been published for consultation on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment website.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said:

"The opening of this consultation phase of the review of relationships and sexuality education for junior cycle pupils is an important step for ensuring we have a modern and healthy curriculum which informs our children so that they can make healthy life choices for their own well being.

"This new curriculum will eventually teach our children about healthy relationships, consent, gender identity, safe sexual activity and contraception, and the impacts of pornography and the sharing of digital media online.

"The consultation period is open today for a three month period and its important anyone who wishes to give a submission does so as the curriculum should be informed by a wide range of views."

Submissions can be made at https://ncca.ie/.