Search

18 Jul 2022

Free hot meals and meals-on-wheels urged to be extended in Carlow to tackle food poverty

Free hot meals and meals-on-wheels urged to be extended in Carlow to tackle food poverty

The proposals were included in a recent report titled ‘Food Poverty: Government Programmes, Schemes and Supports’.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

18 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Social Inclusion is calling for free hot meals to be extended to early childcare settings in Carlow and across Ireland, in addition to meals-on-wheels programmes being extended for older people.

The proposals, which were included in a recent report titled ‘Food Poverty: Government Programmes, Schemes and Supports’ by Minister of State Joe O'Brien TD, are part of a new plan to tackle food poverty.

Food poverty is defined as 'the inability to have an adequate and nutritious diet due to issues of affordability or accessibility.'

Opening of consultation phase on Sex Education for junior cycle welcomed in Carlow

Minister O' Brien's plan examined how the Government can reach its aim of reducing the number of people living in poverty in Ireland to two per cent by 2025.

Minister Joe O' Brien, TD. Pic: Twitter

The Green Party politician's report also showed that five government departments already spend €400 million a year mitigating the worst impacts of food poverty.

It said that 8.9 per cent of the population are currently in food poverty, while 6.2 per cent are in 'severe food deprivation.'

The Minister is also seeking to extend the ‘Food Dudes’ healthy eating initiative operated in some primary schools, as well as significant increases in welfare payments targeted at children to help tackle the issue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media