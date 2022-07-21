CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and cloudy today with hazy spells of sunshine expected
Mostly dry this morning, and quite cloudy with limited hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.
Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light and variable breezes.
Mostly cloudy & dry today ☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 21, 2022
A few light showers in the northwest this morning & possibly one or two in the southwest through the afternoon ️
Highs of 15 to 20C in mostly light northerly or variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/zS0ZSH8vav
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
