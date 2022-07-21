Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday July 21, 2022
The late Kathleen Spruhan (née Murphy)
The death has occurred of Kathleen Spruhan (née Murphy) of Coshill, Borris, Carlow.
Beloved wife of the late Mick, and cherished mother of Paula, Breda, and Michael.
Sadly missed by her daughters and son, sons in law Paul and Ray, adored grandchildren Jimí and Caitlin cherished sisters and brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends.
Rest In Peace.
Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.
