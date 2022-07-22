Search

22 Jul 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: A mixed weekend with some heavy rain on the way

CARLOW WEATHER: A mixed weekend with some heavy rain on the way

Reporter:

David Power

22 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

It is expected to be largely dry this morning with sunny spells developing, although isolated showers will occur.

During the afternoon and evening, cloud will move in from the southwest, according to Met Éireann, which will be mainly over Munster and Connacht bringing some patchy drizzle to the southwest.

Highest temperatures could reach 20C in Carlow this afternoon between 2 and 6 pm. It could remain as high as 19C right up to 11 pm. 

Tonight, outbreaks of rain in the southwest will extend across all but northeastern parts by morning.

The rain will be heavy at times, particularly in the southwest and west. South to southeast winds will strengthen as well, increasing fresh to strong on southwestern and western coasts. Mild with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.

It is expected to be dry with clear spells at first tonight but cloud will build from the southwest with outbreaks of rain extending across the province by morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 12 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds developing.

A wet start is predicted for tomorrow with outbreaks of rain which will clear northeastwards during the morning as some drier and brighter intervals develop.

However, further falls of rain will follow in through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media