Search

22 Jul 2022

Used cars now cost 63.7% more than pre-Covid as demand drops

Used cars now cost 63.7% more than pre-Covid asking prices as demand drops

Reporter:

David Power

22 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Asking prices for used cars rose 29% in the year to the end of June, the latest research from DoneDeal has found.

According to the car listings website, prices being sought for cars are now 63.7% higher than they were before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Cheaper cars are now 96.9 per cent more expensive than they were pre-pandemic, while cars in the price range over €19,000 rose by 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2022.

AIB have abandoned more farming and rural customers in Carlow says IFA Chair

An analysis of demand related metrics on DoneDeal indicates that car demand is down 2.4 per cent year-on-year but still 12.4 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

The rapidly rising costs are being driven by an ongoing supply demand imbalance.

This has led to an average 5.9% increase in asking prices for used cars every quarter over the two years that Covid-19 has been around.

Dr Tom Gillespie, who compiled the data, said that inflation in the wider economy along with increasing interest rates are having an effect on reducing demand.

"An analysis of demand related metrics on DoneDeal indicates that car demand is down 2.4% year on year but still 12.4% above pre pandemic levels," he said.

"On the supply side, although the deficit for new cars is still very acute when compared to pre-pandemic levels...year-on-year it is up slightly at 2.1% for the first 6 months," Dr Gillespie said. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media