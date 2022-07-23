Search

23 Jul 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Humid and wet conditions expected for the weekend ahead

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Becoming more settled for the early days of next week as high pressure moves over the country. We will see a good deal of dry weather with occasional showers.

Today

Cloudy with widespread outbreaks of rain or showers throughout the day. Some of the showers may turn thundery in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds, turning fresh near coasts.

Cloudy and humid tonight with widespread showers. Night-time temperatures staying above average, with lows of around 14 or 15 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds, turning fresh near coasts.

Sunday

Tomorrow will see widespread outbreaks of showery rain, possibly turning heavy or thundery at times, though there will be some sunny intervals as well. It will be quite blustery too with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, turning strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees.

Remaining mostly cloudy on Sunday night. Scattered showers will continue through the night but will gradually become lighter. The best of the dry intervals will be in the east. Light to moderate westerly winds, remaining fresh near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and afternoon, largely dying out in the evening. Occasional sunny spells, most frequent in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, staying coolest in the northwest. Light to moderate northwesterly winds, remaining fresh near coasts.

Dry in most areas on Monday night, with just isolated showers. A mix of cloud and clear spells, with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Winds easing, becoming mostly light, northwesterly.

