Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday July 23, 2022
The late John McHugh
The death has occurred of John McHugh of Kilnock, Ballon, Carlow.
John passed away suddenly on July 21, 2022. Predeceased by his father Michael.
Sadly missed by his wife Orlaith, sons Seán and David, mother Mary (Sharon Avenue, Carlow), sister Fiona, brothers Michael, Fergal and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends and his many colleagues in the Insurance industry.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday (July 24) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballon. Burial afterwards in Bennekerry Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
House private, please.
