Search

23 Jul 2022

Rory McIlroy to play at the BMW PGA Championship for first time in three years

Rory McIlroy to play at the BMW PGA Championship for first time in three years

World number three Rory McIlroy is to return to the BMW PGA Championship for the first time in three years this summer as one of the flagship events on the DP World Tour boosts its star quality.

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

World number three Rory McIlroy is to return to the BMW PGA Championship for the first time in three years this summer as one of the flagship events on the DP World Tour boosts its star quality.

The tournament, which takes place in early September at Wentworth, is one of only four on the tour with a prize fund of £6.6million which is only surpassed by the £8.2m season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

And, with both the former European Tour and its American counterpart the PGA Tour embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious battle with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series, McIlroy’s appearance in Surrey provides a shot in the arm.

“I look forward to competing again at the BMW PGA Championship,” said Florida-based McIlroy, who has been the biggest opponent of LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy to play at the BMW PGA Championship for first time in three years

“It’s an event I always love playing – the West Course has been good to me in the past, and the fans are incredibly supportive.

“I’ve had a consistent year so far and having a chance to win again at the iconic Wentworth would help my season-long campaign.”

The four-time major winner, who was in contention for last week’s 150th Open Championship up until the final two holes and a 2014 champion at Wentworth, is joined in a star-studded field by a number of fellow major winners.

Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is confirmed alongside the man he deposed, Jon Rahm, with 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett, defending BMW PGA champion Billy Horschel and the 2020 winner Tyrrell Hatton.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media