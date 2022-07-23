‘Significant’ price hikes faced by Irish dairy, meat and grain producers in Carlow

Manufactures in Carlow and across Ireland have faced “significant” price hikes in producing food products this year, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In the 12 months to June, producer prices rose by 49.1% for dairy products, by 14.5% for meat and meat products, and 11.7% for grain milling, starches and animal feeds.

Jillian Delaney, statistician in the CSO’s Prices division, said: “Prices in several food categories produced by Irish manufacturers were significantly higher in June 2022 compared to the same month last year.

Ms Delaney added: “Outputs from Irish manufacturers also increased in price in several other categories.

“Wood and wood products were 38.1% more expensive than this time last year. Basic metals were up 33.0% and other non-metallic mineral products such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete, and stone rose by 23.2%.

“Mining and quarrying prices also had a large annual increase of 23.7%.”

The figures also showed that wholesale electricity prices have gone up by 91.3% in the 12 months since June 2021 – and increased by 26.9% compared to May 2022.

The latest figures from the Consumer Price Index for energy costs, which measures what prices citizens pay, indicates that electricity had gone up by 27.8% in the 12 months up to April.

Wholesale energy prices are what is paid for electricity from the Single Electricity Market grid.

If wholesale prices increase, it can be an early indicator of whether consumer prices will also increase in the future.

It comes as the Government is being pressured into taking more policy action amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

The Government has pledged to announce further measures in September, when the Budget 2023 will be announced, and ahead of what is expected to be a tough winter for consumers – with energy, fuel and grocery prices expected to continue to rise.