Planning permission granted for significant extension at Carlow school

Planning permission has been granted for a significant extension at a Carlow national school.
The application was green lit last week (July 19) for the demolition of two temporary pre-fabs as well as the construction of a new single storey extension to the existing St. Fiacc's building on Killeshin Road in Graiguecullen.
The improvements will reportedly include four new general classrooms, two SEN classrooms, a central activities area, a secure outdoor play space, and additional car parking spaces.
The approved planning permission is subject to ten conditions.
The proposed development is the subject of a concurrent planning application to Laois County Council.
