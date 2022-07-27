Search

27 Jul 2022

Reminder to apply for sports scholarship grant at SETU Carlow

Reporter:

David Power

27 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

A reminder has been issued to those interested in applying for the sports scholarship in SETU Carlow.

Sports Scholarships 2022/2023 application deadline is 30th of September 2022.

The college reminds people that it accepts applications from all students, irrespective of nationality, course, or year of study.

Scholarships are awarded annually in Nov/Dec in a wide range of sports. Anyone interested is urged to apply as soon as possible. 

SETU Carlow provides a number of sports scholarships to students of exceptional sporting ability for each academic year.

The scholarships afford the elite sports person the opportunity to compete at the highest level while pursuing a course of academic study in Carlow.

They ensure that talented and committed student athletes are fully supported during their time studying at the University's, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford campuses.

Scholarships offer resources as well as financial support to athletes to assist with the cost of accommodation, coaching and specialised training equipment. 

This year eight students were recognised as elite scholars for their huge contribution to sport. They are: Eoin Cody (Hurling), Nathanial Shafer (Basketball), Lauren LaPlant (Basketball) and Yasmin Pratt (Hockey).

