31 Jul 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Mixed bag expected for week ahead with rain and humid temperatures on the way

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

31 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Mixed for the rest of the week with rain to start, and settled conditions potentially building by the end of the week. Warmest conditions across the south and east.

Today

Fairly cloudy to begin this morning with some lingering rain or drizzle. Drier and brighter conditions developing early afternoon, with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light northwest or variable winds.

Dry and calm for much of the night tonight, with cloud building towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Monday

Monday will be mostly dull with outbreaks of rain arriving by afternoon, with hill, mist and coastal fog too. Highest temperatures will range 18 to 21 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Damp, locally wet with showers at times and breezy on Monday night, all in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Warm and muggy too with temperatures not falling below 14 to 18 degrees.

Tuesday

Blustery outbreaks of showery rain to start on Tuesday, followed by intermittent warm sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees in brisk moderate southwest winds.

Fairly cloudy with light patchy outbreaks of rain in the west, isolated clear spells elsewhere on Tuesday night. Temperatures generally not falling below 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday

A mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers for Wednesday. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly.

Mostly clear spells, with just isolated light showers on Atlantic coasts on Wednesday night. A cooler night than of late with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, with northwest winds falling light.

News

