‘My Open Library’ funding welcomed for Carlow
Funding of €93,600 for Tullow Library has been welcomed in Carlow, which will allow people to access the local library outside of normal opening hours, as part of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative announced today.
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the news while also praising the use of the ‘My Open Library’ service at the Muinebheag branch.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:
“This is a great initiative and I’m delighted to see Tullow Library getting funding. This funding will provide the necessary facilities and support in the branch to embrace the ‘My Open Library’ initiative.
“This service allows local people to avail of self-service library services between the hours of 8am and 10pm, seven days per week.”
The Carlow TD added: “Both young and old benefit immensely from having access to library services and this funding extends the opening times to give more flexible options to local people in Carlow.
“I’d like to thank the staff at Tullow and Muinebheag libraries for all their hard work and dedication to providing and maintaining such a valued service.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.