31 Jul 2022

‘My Open Library’ funding welcomed for Carlow

‘My Open Library’ funding welcomed for Carlow

‘My Open Library’ funding welcomed for Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

31 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Funding of €93,600 for Tullow Library has been welcomed in Carlow, which will allow people to access the local library outside of normal opening hours, as part of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative announced today.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the news while also praising the use of the ‘My Open Library’ service at the Muinebheag branch.

Middle income families must get help with back-to-school costs – Carlow TD

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This is a great initiative and I’m delighted to see Tullow Library getting funding. This funding will provide the necessary facilities and support in the branch to embrace the ‘My Open Library’ initiative.

“This service allows local people to avail of self-service library services between the hours of 8am and 10pm, seven days per week.”

The Carlow TD added: “Both young and old benefit immensely from having access to library services and this funding extends the opening times to give more flexible options to local people in Carlow.

“I’d like to thank the staff at Tullow and Muinebheag libraries for all their hard work and dedication to providing and maintaining such a valued service.”

