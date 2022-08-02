Gardaí appeal for witnesses after thief steals woman's handbag from her own kitchen in Carlow

The caller to the house is described as wearing a black cap, a black jacket and black shoes
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident where a handbag was taken from a house in Coolsnaughta, Myshall.
A man called to the house claiming he had found money in the vicinity. He engaged the homeowner in conversation after he left the homeowner noticed that her handbag had been taken from the kitchen table.
The incident occurred on Sunday July 28, around 10am.
The caller to the house is described as wearing a black cap, a black jacket and black shoes.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or who saw a man matching this description on Sunday is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
