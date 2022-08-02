Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 2, 2022
The late Patricia Keogh
The death has occurred of Patricia Keogh of Mount Leinster Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Arklow, Wicklow.
Patricia passed on July 29 2022, unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital.
Patricia dearly loved mother of Pat, Robert, Nicola, Shane and the late Alan, loving sister of the late Josie, Charles, Paschal, Tom, Kevin, Donald, John, Noel, Denis, Leo, Lily, Kathleen, Cora, Sheila, Eileen and Muriel.
She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Alan, Charlotte, Shannon, Reece, Guy, Rachel, Carla,Trinity, and Cassie, daughter-in-law Beverly, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Arklow (Y14 PT80) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal Wednesday morning at 9.30am to The Church of Saints Mary & Peter, Arklow (via Connolly Street) arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Arklow. (walking via the Coolgreaney Road)
Funeral Mass can be viewed via here
