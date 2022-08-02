Search

02 Aug 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 2, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 2, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 2, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

02 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

The late Patricia Keogh

The death has occurred of Patricia Keogh of Mount Leinster Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Arklow, Wicklow.

Patricia passed on July 29 2022, unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital.

Patricia dearly loved mother of Pat, Robert, Nicola, Shane and the late Alan, loving sister of the late Josie, Charles, Paschal, Tom, Kevin, Donald, John, Noel, Denis, Leo, Lily, Kathleen, Cora, Sheila, Eileen and Muriel.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Alan, Charlotte, Shannon, Reece, Guy, Rachel, Carla,Trinity, and Cassie, daughter-in-law Beverly, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Arklow (Y14 PT80) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal Wednesday morning at 9.30am to The Church of Saints Mary & Peter, Arklow (via Connolly Street) arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Arklow. (walking via the Coolgreaney Road)

Funeral Mass can be viewed via here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media