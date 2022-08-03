Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday July 3, 2022
The late Matt (Mattie) McGrath
The death has occurred of Matt (Mattie) McGrath of Fourteen Acres, Bagenalstown, Carlow.
Mattie passed away on Wednesday August 3, in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow.
Sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
May Mattie's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 7pm.
Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.
Mattie's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie
