Search

05 Aug 2022

Jewellery taken from houses in Carlow following latest break-ins

Jewellery taken from houses in Carlow following latest break-ins

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown or Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

05 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Gardaí are investigating following a break in at a house in Rathduff on Thursday.

The incident occurred between 8am and 3.30pm. A number of items of jewellery were taken including – two gold wedding bands, a gold locket and chain and a gold engagement ring with three stones.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who might be offered any of these items for sale or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area on Thursday.

Anyone with information contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown.

Supermarket chain to remove mandatory retirement age of 65 for staff in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are also investigating a break in at a house on Killeshin Road on Thursday.

The back window of the house was broken sometime between 8.45 and 10.45 to gain entry. A silver necklace was taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or persons in the area on Thursday contact Gardaí in Carlow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media