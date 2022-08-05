Jewellery taken from houses in Carlow following latest break-ins

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown or Carlow
Gardaí are investigating following a break in at a house in Rathduff on Thursday.
The incident occurred between 8am and 3.30pm. A number of items of jewellery were taken including – two gold wedding bands, a gold locket and chain and a gold engagement ring with three stones.
Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who might be offered any of these items for sale or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area on Thursday.
Anyone with information contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown.
Gardaí in Carlow are also investigating a break in at a house on Killeshin Road on Thursday.
The back window of the house was broken sometime between 8.45 and 10.45 to gain entry. A silver necklace was taken.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or persons in the area on Thursday contact Gardaí in Carlow.
