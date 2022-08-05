Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday August 5, 2022

The late Richard Wynne

The death has occurred of Richard Wynne of Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Richard passed away suddenly in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, Richard will be sadly missed by his brother John and sister Anne, brother-in-law Donie, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Richard Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Saturday afternoon from 2.pm to 7.pm, with Funeral Prayers at 6.pm.

Removal on Sunday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11.am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass for Richard may be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie.

The late Frank Rogers

The death has occurred of Frank Rogers of Carlow Town, Carlow / Banagher, Offaly.



Frank Rogers passes away on August 3 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Michelle, Nicola, Francis, John and Sandra.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, sister Breda, mother-in-law Eveleen, his 11 adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 12noon to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Sean Canavan

The death has occurred of Sean Canavan of Coolnasnaughta, Myshall, Carlow.



Sean passed away on August 3, 2022. Sean, beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of John, Edward, Raymond, Michael & Eugene.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Michael, Jodie & Rebecca, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Sean's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday & Friday evenings from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Saturday morning to arrive in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

The late Marie McHugh

The death has occurred of Marie McHugh (née Nicholson) of Tullow, Carlow.



Marie passed away on Tuesday, August 2 2022, following a short illness.

Loving mother to Louise and son-in-law Keith. Sister to Patsy, Lily, Olive, Goretti, Joe & Michael. Predeceased by her husband Sean, daughter Wendy, sisters Rita and Kathleen and Brother Billy.

Funeral arrangements to follow at a later date in London.

The late Josephine Brennan (née Cantwell)

The death has occurred of Josephine Brennan (née Cantwell) of Killeshin, Carlow / Killeshin, Laois / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Aileen, brothers Seamus, Seán, Paddy and Michael.

Josephine died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of Nass General Hospital.

Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Declan, Sinéad, Pauric and Oliver. Sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers Oliver and Canice, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Karen, Amanda and Carol, her eight grandchildren Ruairí, Aisling, Óran, Seán, Rían, Oisín, Conor and Dáire, and her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home, Coolane, Killeshin, from 5pm on Friday, concluding with Prayers at 9pm. that evening. Reposing on Saturday from 11am with removal on at 1.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Bethany House



