CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and sunny today with top temperatures of 23 degrees
Today will be dry with long sunny spells, turning a bit hazy at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in just light westerly or variable breezes.
Dry with light cloud cover tonight. Temperatures generally falling to between 8 to 12 degrees in very light variable breezes.
Any lingering mist and fog will soon clear to leave a dry and warm day with long sunny spells, turning a bit hazy at times️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 8, 2022
Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in the southeast️
➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/7huAJSbqxT
Pollen Forecast
Moderate today and on Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.