Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday August 8, 2022
The late Phil Troddyn (née Broderick)
The death has occurred of Phil Troddyn (née Broderick) of Carlow.
Phil passed away on August 8, 2022, peacefully at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of Christy and much loved mother of Louise and Patrick.
Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, brothers David, John and Brendan, sister Maureen, son-in-law Luke, Patrick’s partner Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncle, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Phil Rest in Peace.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. A private family cremation service will take place on Wednesday.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.