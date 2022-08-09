CARLOW WEATHER: A dry sunny day ahead with highest temperatures hitting 26 degrees
Any mist and fog will clear away this morning to leave a dry and sunny day. Warm with highest temperatures of 22 to 25 or 26 degrees in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.
Dry and clear tonight with some mist and fog developing in near calm or calm conditions. Temperatures generally won't fall below 7 to 12 degrees.
Mist and fog this morning will clear from most areas to leave a dry and sunny day ☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2022
Coastal fog may linger for much of the day in places. ️
Highs of 20 to 26 degrees in light breezes.️ pic.twitter.com/FAAnOyeoMb
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
