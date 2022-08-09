Search

09 Aug 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 9, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

The late Robert Ovington

The death has occurred of Robert Ovington of 78 Riverview Close, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Robert passed away peacefully at his home, on August 8, 2022.

Robert, beloved son of his heartbroken parents Philip & Rachel, brothers Josh & Reece, his loving fiancée Sophie.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brothers, fiancée, grandparents Bernadette & Gerry Kiely, Richard & Margaret Ovington, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, and his many friends.

May Robert's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Askea, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Robert's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-3

Family flowers only, please.

The late Stephen (Stevie) Harding

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stevie) Harding of Kingswood, Dublin / Carlow

Stevie died at home (peacefully) on August 9. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Patsy Harding

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Alice, devoted daughters Aoife and Ailish and sons Brian and James, his grandchildren Lee, Chloe, Holly, Sophie, Mia and Sienna, daughters-in-law Holly, Susan and sons-in-law Darren and Kevin and family pets Bella and Daisy.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Dennis, Sean, Brian, Gerard and Brendan and sisters Katherine, Patricia and Mary Claire.

May He Rest in Peace.

Stevie will repose in his home at 78 Dunmore Park, Ballymount, Kingswood, Tallaght on Wednesday, August 10, between 2pm and 7pm. Removal from his home on Thursday, August 11 at 10.30am to St Kilian’s Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment at Newlands Cross Cemetery, Kingswood, Tallaght.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services.

News

