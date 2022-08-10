CARLOW WEATHER: Dry warm and sunny today as weather advisory kicks in
Dry, warm and sunny. Highest temperatures 24 to 26 degrees, higher in isolated spots. Winds light variable or calm with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.
Tonight will be dry and clear. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees with no wind.
Dry, warm & sunny today ☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2022
️ Highs of 23 to 26°C, higher in some spots of Munster & Leinster.
Generally light winds with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon. A moderate southwest wind will keep it cooler on the coast of Connacht & the west coast of Ulster pic.twitter.com/JLPEjxvtRU
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
