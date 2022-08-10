Search

10 Aug 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - August 10, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - August 10, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - August 10, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

10 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

The late Lena Watt (née McGuirk)

The death has occurred of Lena Watt (née McGuirk) of Ricketstown, Rathvilly, Carlow.

Lena passed away on August 7, 2022 peacefully in Melbourne Australia. Predeceased by her husband Lestor, daughter Anne and brother Joe (McGuirk).

Sadly missed by her sons John and Robert, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Paul, Niro, sister-in-law Sally, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Melbourne on Thursday, August 18. A remembrance Mass for Lena will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Sunday, August 14,  2022 at 11am which can also be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

May Lena Rest In Peace.

Outdoor recreation in Carlow to benefit from funding boost for walking trails

The late Josephine Doyle (née McCarthy)

The death has occurred of Josephine Doyle (née McCarthy) of Knockroe, Rathvilly, Carlow.

Josephine passed away on August 9, 2022 peacefully at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow; predeceased by her husband Peter, sister Rita and brother Gerry.

Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Josie Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Josie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media