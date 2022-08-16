Tullow Agricultural Show returns this weekend!

The show returns this Sunday August 21
Tullow Agricultural Show is County Carlow’s only agricultural show and boasts attractions for all the family from livestock & equestrian classes, cookery demonstrations, vintage & farm machinery, live music and dancing, children’s entertainment and much, much more!
The show returns this Sunday August 21 and everyone is welcome!
Plans for the 2022 show are being finalised but if you have any queries or suggestions please feel free to contact organisers here
