Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday August 18, 2022
The late Anne Winifred Dempsey (née Fleming)
The death has occurred of Anne Winifred Dempsey (née Fleming) of Clonagoose, Borris, Carlow.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 17, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny.
Beloved wife of Hugo, and cherished mother of Jacqueline and Katriona. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Finn and Oisín, predeceased by her sisters Breda and Patsy. Sadly missed by her sisters Mai, Teasie, and Fiaro and brothers Noel and Johnny, and her sons in law Nigel and Dan and extended family and neighbours.
RIP
Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home Borris from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church Borris for Requiem Mass at 11am Friday. Followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Requiem Mass can be viewed on link below
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.