People of Carlow urged to walk together in aid of Alzheimer’s Memory Walk 2022

Comedian Neil Delamere and beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird invite the public from Carlow and across Ireland to make every step count for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, proudly supported by Irish Life, which is taking place nationwide on Sunday, September 18, during World Alzheimer’s Month 2022.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and abilities to unite together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.

The ASI hopes that 3,000 walkers across Ireland will help us raise €250,000 for vital services that help to support so many people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland.

An estimated 735 people live with dementia in Carlow, and 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

However, there is one thing you can do to help – you can Walk Together on Sunday, September 18.

Walk with your household, family, friends and pets; it’s guaranteed to be a fun event. You can choose where you walk, whether your back garden or the local park – remember, on Sunday, September 18 – Let’s Walk Together.

There are only a few weeks left for participants to receive their packs. Family-friendly prices are €8 for kids and €20 for adults.

Three easy steps to walk together

1. SIGN UP - Register on www.memorywalk.ie we’ll send you your Walk Participant Pack and t-shirt

2. PLAN your route for Sunday, September 18 and Let’s Walk Together

3. SHARE photos and videos of Your Walk on Social Media, and remember to use the hashtags #ASIMemoryWalk, #LetsWalkTogether and #PowerOfSupport.

Can’t participate in Alzheimer's Memory Walk this year? You can still go the extra distance for people living with dementia by donating on Alzheimer.ie

Comedian and ASI ambassador Neil Delamere said:

“I’m excited to team up with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and show my support for Alzheimer's Memory Walk.

“Alzheimer's and dementia is a huge issue for our society. We can all do our part and Walk on Sunday, September 18 to raise much-needed funds for the 500,000 people in Ireland whose families have been affected by dementia.

“The ASI really relies on funds to keep its supports and services going such as day care, home care, dementia advisers, family carer training, Alzheimer Cafes and social clubs. As demand continues to increase, so does the pressure on these support services; every day, at least 30 people are diagnosed with dementia in Ireland – even people in their 30s/40s/50s.

“We can all lend a hand and support this important fundraising campaign so more people who are living with dementia in our communities can access the supports and services they need. Join us on September 18 for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk; whether you walk by yourself, with your family or your friends, you can help make a huge difference to the lives of people with dementia in Ireland, and their carers.

“Sign up now on www.memorywalk.ie.”

Pamela Laird is delighted to back the campaign and has shared her family connection with dementia as her father, Sylvester, was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

The Dublin-based entrepreneur has said while the family started noticing changes with her father as far back as 2010, the dementia diagnosis was still very challenging for them all to deal with – especially when the pandemic.

The former Dragons Den and the BBC’s Apprentice contestant wants to spotlight dementia during World Alzheimer’s Month and encourage others to reach out for support – like a member of her family did when they completed The ASI’s family carer training course.

Pamela is doing the walk with her mother Yvonne and her Chihuahua, Tallulah, and wants others to do the same.