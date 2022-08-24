CARLOW WEATHER: Cloud and sunny spells expected today with highs of 20 degrees
A dry start with hazy sunshine this morning. A mix of cloud and sunny spells for the remainder of the day with a few showers spreading from the west. Maximum temperatures ranging from 18 to 20 degrees in a freshening southwest breeze.
Largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes.
Cloud will continue to clear eastwards this morning to leave a bright day with sunny spells⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 24, 2022
However it will stay somewhat cloudier in the southeast☁️
A few showers will spread eastwards across the country during the day️
Maximum temps ranging from 17 to 20 degrees ️ pic.twitter.com/blTrtQHlNr
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
