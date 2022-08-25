Search

25 Aug 2022

Carlow Little Theatre returns to the stage this autumn with brilliant Brian Friel production

Performances take place on October 21, 22 and 23 beginning at 8pm

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

25 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Carlow Little Theatre Society return to the stage at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre this coming October, with their production of Brian Friel's 'Translations', which will be directed by Paddy Behan.

Set in the Donegal Village of Baile Beag (Ballybeg) in August 1833, 'Translations' examines the fractious relationship between people and nations through the lens of a wide range of issues, stretching from language and communication to Irish history and cultural imperialism.

The play is centred around a rural hedge-school at a moment of historical transition, where classes conducted in Irish are soon to be replaced by a national education system in which English is the official language. At the same time, British soldiers are engaged in an ordnance survey involving the anglicisation of Irish place names.

Brian Friel's celebrated work explores these radical changes and reveals the unexpectedly far-reaching personal and cultural effects of these actions, which at first-sight seem purely administrative and harmless.

Tickets are now on sale at Visual.ie 

Performances take place on October 21, 22 and 23 beginning at 8pm.

