Search

25 Aug 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday August 25, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday August 25, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday August 25, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

25 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

The late James (Jim) Nolan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Nolan of Carlow Town, Carlow / Bagenalstown, Carlow.

James passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on August 24, 2022.

Cherished brother of Catherine Lennon and Matilda Pichierri, beloved son of the late Mary (Molly) and Paddy, much loved uncle of Karen, Debbie and Patrick and brother-in-law of Tom.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, extended family in Birmingham, England and his many good friends and carers in Park Lodge, Carlow.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Newtown, Fenagh, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

People aged 50 and over in Carlow invited to come forward for next Covid booster

The late Maureen Keilthy (née Casey)

The death has occurred of Maureen Keilthy (née Casey) of Carlow Town, Carlow.

Maureen passed peacefully on August 24, 2022, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, in the wonderful care of her friends there.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy (PJ), sister Eileen and brother Michael.

Much loved mother of Ray, Kieran, Mary-Theresa and Ed and cherished step sister of Noel and Nancy.

Forever missed by her daughters-in-law Eleanor, Janelle and Jackie, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Shane, Brendan, Ryan, Clodagh and Nicola, her great-grandchildren Oliver, Maci, Finella, Aoife, Orla and Ava. Cousin Lila, nieces and nephews in Ireland and Australia and her many dear friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be published on August 5 on RIP.ie.
 



To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media