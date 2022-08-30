Thousands of children left without bus passes across Carlow - Carlow TD

Sinn Fein TD for Carlow Kilkenny has condemned the Governments disastrous implementation of the free bus pass scheme which has left hundreds of families without school transport as their children return to school this week.

Kathleen Funchion said:

“So keen were Government and TDs particularly in Carlow and Kilkenny to promote free bus passes as a win win for families struggling with back-to-school and cost of living costs.

“It seems now that no thought was given to the thousands of families who have always paid for concessionary passes and really rely on these services; a service they have paid handsomely to utilize over many years.

“These families are now at the bottom of the pile as new applications sore to unprecedented levels. It certainly demonstrates very clearly that parents are willing to use public transport if it is affordable.

“Bus passes can cost families in the region of €500 - €700, these fees have been borne by many families who now through no fault of their own have been left in limbo with the upsurge in applications.

“The pattern of rushed decisions by this Government is without precedence, there is zero planning, zero foresight, whether it’s in our schools, health system, childcare services, the list seems to be endless.

“There is obviously not enough buses nor drivers, nor buses and once again children and families are left high and dry at the start of another school year.”