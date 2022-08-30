Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 30, 2022

The late Declan O'Toole

The death has occurred of Declan O'Toole of Bough, Rathvilly, Carlow / Athy, Kildare.



Declan passed on August 28, 2022, suddenly.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, son Dillon, parents George and Mary, sisters Geraldine and Andrea, brothers Edmund and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Declan rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm. House private thereafter please.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Declan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

The late Elizabeth Molloy (née Flaherty)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Molloy (née Flaherty) of Carlow / Donnycarney, Dublin.



Elizabeth passed on August 26 2022, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Francis, much loved mother to Francis, David, Geraldine and Pearse.

Elizabeth will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, sons, daughter, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Mercedes, Dylan, Kasey, Niamh, Róisín, Manus, great grandchildren Emmett, Georgia, Maeve, sisters Catherine, Patricia, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Nygerie, Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing in her daughter’s residence this Wednesday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Idrone Avenue, Knocklyon D16 R2P7, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter in Balgriffin Cemetery. If you would like to view Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass, please click here.

The late Josephine (Josie) McAteer

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) McAteer of Killedmond, Borris, Carlow / Dublin / Kildallan, Cavan / Fanad, Donegal



Late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Josie passed away peacefully on August 27. Pre-deceased by her husband James (Jimmy) McAteer.

Loving mother to Gerry, Mary, Aine, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara and Jenny. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Much loved by daughter and sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

May Josie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris on Thursday from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at St. Fotchern's Church, Rathanna on Friday 2nd at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sandra Gee (née Moylan)

The death has occurred of Sandra Gee (née Moylan) of Graiguecullen, Carlow / Dublin 8, Dublin.



Sandra passed on August 26, 2022 at the District Hospital, Carlow.

Dearly loved wife of Matt, adoring mother of Mairéad and cherished daughter of Tom and Angela. Forever loved and missed by her husband, daughter, parents, brothers Philip, Declan and Thomas, sister Claire, parents-in-law David and Denise, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 12noon in St. Teresa’s Church, Donore Avenue, Dublin followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Éist Cancer Support Centre, Carlow, which can be done using this link Donate to Éist Carlow

The service may be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-therese-of-the-child-jesus