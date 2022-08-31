CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells expected today with scattered showers possible
Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells but an isolated shower is possible. Temperatures this afternoon will reach between 17 and 21 degrees, in a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.
Tonight will be dry and clear with patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light northeasterly or variable breeze.
Any mist patches will clear this morning.
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Low on Thursday.
