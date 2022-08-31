Carlow innovator wins €20,000 and place on accelerator for creative education programme

The B!G Idea, a creative education initiative programme for 15-16 year-olds bridging the gap between industry and education by having students work on projects solving social issues and Leighlinbridge based founder Kim Mackenzie-Doyle have won €20,000 and a place on the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Impact Programme for her work shaking up the education system.

The Irish education system focuses on rote learning and transmission of knowledge, and very little on equipping students to think outside the box. At the same time, students are worried about big issues, and want to connect to their communities, but aren’t sure how to.

The B!G Idea helps students to do just that, by pairing them with industry experts to work on 16 week projects, centred around social issues that are directly affecting young people on a local to global scale.

The SEI Impact Programme identifies high-potential social entrepreneurs and supports them through funding and mentoring, as well as providing access to a network of support.

Impact Awardees receive training in areas such as fundraising, governance, leadership, and storytelling.

The 2022 programme attracted more than 100 applications from all corners of Ireland, with applicants going through a rigorous interview process.

The five chosen Awardees provide innovative solutions to solve various social issues including gaps in the education system, plastic pollution, and opening up conversations about crime, mental health, and addiction.

They include:

DcodeDyslexia – Mary Moran: An easy-to-use structured literacy reading programme for dyslexic students, their parents, and schools.

Hair Together – Eileen McHugh: A personal development programme, which uses the art of hairdressing and barbering to reach and engage with young people who have not yet reached their full potential through mainstream education.

Jiminy Eco Toys – Sharon Keilthy: A toy store shaking up the plastic-focused toy industry by retailing and distributing climate-neutral and minimal waste toys for children.

The B!G Idea – Kim Mackenzie-Doyle: A creative education initiative programme for 15-16 year-olds bridging the gap between industry and education by having students work on projects solving social issues.

The Two Norries - James Leonard & Timmy Long: A podcast which uses personal stories, humour, and sensitive down-to-earth advice themed around crime, mental health, addiction and social and health issues.

Commenting, Tim Griffiths, CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland said:

“Social Entrepreneurs Ireland is incredibly excited to begin this partnership with Kennedy Wilson, especially today on the launch of the Impact Programme 2022.

“We’re delighted to introduce the new Awardees, and to help them as they build on their potential and begin to shake up the traditional way of approaching problem solving.

“ We are excited to support these innovators on their journey, and look forward to seeing what comes next.”

Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported more than 500 social entrepreneurs across the country who are championing and driving solutions in areas such as mental health, homelessness, the environment, education, and unemployment.

Alumni of SEI programmes include AsIAm, FoodCloud, Grow Remote, jumpAgrade, Ó Cualann Cohousing Alliance and The Shona Project. For more information on this year’s Impact Awardees and the work of SEI, visit socialentrepreneurs.ie.