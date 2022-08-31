Local Carlow company set to exhibit business to thousands at this year's Ploughing Championship

A small county Carlow company will get a chance to exhibit their business to almost 300,000 people at the National Ploughing Championships next month as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) will see 31 small businesses, one from each LEO, take a stand in the Local Enterprise Village in the heart of the Ploughing Championships, opening their businesses up to almost 300,000 prospective customers across the 3 days of the event.

Jo Browne Ireland, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Carlow and make luxury natural products both for you and your home are representing Carlow in the Local Enterprise Village.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise in Carlow County Councils – Local Enterprise Office outlined what a significant opportunity this is for these businesses;

“Small businesses very rarely get an opportunity like this and it could be a significant event for them all in the growth of their business.

“They will be at the very heart of the action at the Ploughing Championships getting the chance to tell their story and sell their product or service to a massive new audience, an audience that will be excited to be back following a two-year break.

“We have been working with Jo Browne Ireland across the Summer to ensure they maximise this opportunity through sales and marketing training and stand design.

“The Local Enterprise Village is always a great centre of activity and no doubt will be one of the big hits for visitors to Ratheniska this September.”

There will be a variety of products and services on show for the visitors to this year’s Ploughing Championships to enjoy, which includes food, fashion, agtech products, farm safety equipment, spirits, sportswear and even skincare for animals!

Damien English T.D, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Jo Browne Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise

Speaking about the Local Enterprise Village for 2022 , Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:

“I wish Jo Browne and all her team the best in the Local Enterprise Village for 2022. I’m also delighted that Carlow County Council is the co-ordinating Local Authority for the National ‘Local Enterprise Village’ and leading the LEO exhibitions committee for 2022.

“The ploughing is great opportunity for SME’s. Given that it is hosted in our neighbouring County of Laois the spin off benefits for County Carlow will also be significant and I look forward to visiting the Local Enterprise Village and the event during September.”

The Local Enterprise Village was launched by Damien English T.D., Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail along with some of the businesses that will be involved including handmade children’s furniture company Lucy & Me, Donegal designer Bernie Murphy and Carlow’s representative Jo Browne Ireland.

Minister English emphasised how positive it is to have this opportunity back for small businesses;

“The Local Enterprise Village at the Ploughing Championships will showcase the very best of our small business community from across the country.

“I look forward to joining with almost 300,000 people at the Ploughing and to have the opportunity to meet with some of the businesses embedded in our communities who are the drivers of local economic growth and job creation.

“Visitors to the Village can expect to see the depth and diversity of amazing small businesses who are supported by Government through their Local Enterprise Office.”

National Ploughing Association President James Sutton said:

“It is wonderful to see that so many diverse and interesting companies will be represented at this year’s National Ploughing Championships’ ‘Local Enterprise Village’.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these small local businesses to showcase their products to the 300,000 visitors expected throughout the 3 days.”

The Local Enterprise Village is just one of countless initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices deliver to foster entrepreneurship across the country.