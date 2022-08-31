ALERT: Water repairs to be carried out in Carlow
Carlow County Council wish to inform the public that due to repairs, the water serving Slaney Bank, Cuckoo Corner, Bough and Ricketstown, Rathvilly, Carlow may need to be turned off between 10am-5pm September 1st.
Click here for updates.
