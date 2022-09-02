Planning permission sought for new food court in Carlow

The application was received by the council on August 22 but no decision has been made as of yet
Planning permission has been sought for a location on Tullow Street for a new food court.
Permission was sought for a change of use at ground floor level from existing bar and restaurant to a food court, seating area and food preparation area with new pedestrian entrance on the front façade at street level.
Planning permission is also sought for a new ground floor entrance allowing access to the first floor and change of use from existing nightclub toilet facilities to a two bedroom residential unit and all associated site works at No. 53 & 54 Tullow Street, Carlow.
The application was received by the council on August 22 but no decision has been made as of yet.
